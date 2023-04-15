Brodick Post Office to relocate for shop refurbishment

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Brodick Post Office will be relocated to within Arran Library while extensive building work takes place at the Book and Card Centre.

The existing Post Office will shut on Saturday April 15 at 1pm. It is expected the service will re-open on Thursday June 1, at 10am, with new opening hours of 10am to 3pm, Monday to Saturday.

The temporary service will be run by the Brodick postmaster and will operate from Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 2pm. It will offer a similar range of Post Office products and services and is easily accessible via a ramp or steps with handrails.





Alternatively, Lamlash Post Office continues to be available from 7am to 10pm from Monday to Sunday, and Whiting Bay Post Office is open from 9am to 3pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 9am to 1pm on Wednesday and Saturday.

Scott Hamilton, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.

“We thank North Ayrshire Council for allowing us to set up a temporary Post Office in Arran Library to maintain service to the community.”



