Will Arran finally see the MV Caley Isles back in service next week?

By Hugh Boag

A full Arran ferry service will not be restored until next Tuesday at their earliest when the MV Caledonian Isles is finally expected back into service.

But having been hit by repeated delays CalMac is not taking any chances and is refusing to take any bookings for the MV Caley Isles until it knows the ferry will definitely be back serving the main Ardrossan to Brodick route.





The ferry, which has been undergoing more than £1 million of repairs since the start of January, had finally been due back tomorrow (Saturday) but this was delayed again after a faulty shaft, which connects the engine to the gearbox, was discovered.

This means the MV Isle of Arran will stay another three days but bookings over the weekend have had to be cancelled due to the lower carrying capacity of the vessel, which can only accommodate 448 passengers and 76 cars – half the main ferry capacity.

On its eventual return, MV Caledonian Isles will take over the single vessel service while MV Isle of Arran operates services on Islay before returning to start the two-ferry summer service on Arran from Saturday May 27.

CalMac has told the Isle of Arran Ferry Committee that repairs and sea trials are now due to be completed on Sunday and a one-day phased return is planned for Monday before returning to full service on Tuesday.





“A phased return to service on Monday April 17 may allow MV Caledonian Isles to provide some unscheduled additional services to assist MV Isle of Arran on the Ardrossan – Brodick route, while necessary checks are undertaken.”

The single vessel service, with half the carrying capacity, has been operating while MV Caledonian Isles undergoes repairs.

This has been well documented and has resulted in serious consequences for visitors who have been struggling to secure bookings to and from the island, particularly during the busy Easter season, leading to cancelled accommodation.

Businesses have also been impacted, as have sporting groups who have had visiting teams turned away at Ardrossan because of restricted capacity.

Many Arran residents have been island-bound and have had to compete with visitors to secure ferry travel on and off the island for hospital appointments, business meetings, work and other necessary pursuits.

The situation has led to such a demand that a local social media notice board has become a trading zone for people trading their outward or inward car bookings on the ferry.

West Scotland MSP Jamie Greene said: “The anger and frustration I feel towards these delays pales in comparison to the fury that must be felt by Arran residents.

“The issue here is not CalMac, nor the folk doing their best to ensure these ships are fit for purpose, but rather the blame lies solely at the door of the Scottish government.

“These vessels are old, they will of course have problems, and they need replacing.

“But the Scottish Government’s gross mismanagement of replacing these ferries has left CalMac doing the best with what they have, and Arran is paying the price.

“Will Arran’s ferry nightmare ever end?”