Spring the best time for birding as summer visitors arrive

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Bird Notes for March

By Jim Cassels

Spring is an exciting time of year, awaiting the arrival of summer visitors and seeing the last of our winter visitors leaving.





The timing of the northerly spring migration is dependent on the weather, not just locally, but throughout the length of the migration route.

On Arran, March was the wettest month of the year so far with almost as much rain as January and February combined. It also had the lowest temperature of the year so far at minus five degrees celsius. The cold dry spell that had started at the end of February continued into the first 11 days of March. This was followed by a prolonged wet spell.

A few pioneer summer migrants did arrive, but they were all later than last year. On the 21st, the first wheatear was reported at Drumadoon Point. Last year the first record was 15th. On 23rd the first chiffchaff was reported at North Kiscadale. Last year the first record was 18th. On 28th the first sand martin was reported over Mossend Pond. Last year the first record was 24th.

These were all the summer visitor species reported in March.





April should see improving weather and the arrival of other migrants including willow warbler, sedge warbler, white wagtail, sandwich tern, Manx shearwater, swallow, house martin, common sandpiper and cuckoo – all signs of the approaching summer. Please keep me posted.

In March, winter visitors were still to the fore including: two rook at Lagg Distillery on 3rd; 34 fieldfare in Sliddery, also on 3rd; five white-fronted geese in the Shiskine Valley on 13th; 30 wigeon at Machriewaterfoot on 21st; 12 redwing in Glenkiln also on 21st; a female blackcap in Sliddery on 26th and around 300 greylag geese and around 200 pink-footed geese in Shiskine Valley on 27th.

In March, there were many signs of migration. In the cold, calm spell at the start of the month towards dusk, roosting groups of great northern diver were counted. There were 41 in Machrie Bay on 2nd and 106 in Blackwaterfoot Bay on 3rd.

Other signs included 45 curlew at Port na Feannaiche on 3rd; 35 skylark at Sliddery on 19th; 300 starling at Kilpatrick on 20th; 16 turnstones in Catacol Bay on 22nd; a merlin in Sliddery also on 22nd; a dunlin at Drumadoon Point on 25th; 30 lesser black-backed gull on Pladda; also on 25th; and 31 whooper swan flying over Porta Buidhe on 26th.

Gannet sightings began to slowly increase during the month, with 20 off Pirnmill on 21st being the largest group reported. In addition, there was an increase in numbers of goldfinch and siskin at garden feeders from several areas as these species began to move north.

In a month when around 100 species were reported, here is a small selection of other interesting March records: three red grouse on Maol Donn on 3rd; 11 crossbill in Corriecravie on 4th; an osprey over Kilbride Hill on 11th; a dipper at Slidderywaterfoot on 13th; three long-tailed tit and a treecreeper by Stronach Wood on 23rd; four fulmer on Drumadoon Cliff and a red kite in North Sannox on 26th.

A magpie did an island tour with reports including Newton on 3rd; Strathwillan on 5th and Blackwaterfoot on 9th. In addition, there were two reports of white-tailed eagle, a sub-adult in Sliddery on 3rd and one off Rubha Salach on 31st. The Sliddery bird was so close to the observer that the satellite tag on the back could be seen. The bird had been fitted with the tracker as a fledged youngster in Deeside in September 2022 and will feature in a future bird note.

Again, little egret seems to have over-wintered on Arran. The last record received was on February 27 in Cordon. No March records were received. It seems to have left. It was first reported on October 29 2021 in Cordon and the last report received was March 17 2022 by the Fisherman’s Walk.

Spring is a great time to be birding, as most birds are getting on with breeding which involves attracting a mate by song, courtship display and ritual, defining a territory, nest building and generally establishing relationships. In March, the signs were there including: 90 shag at Drumadoon Point, many displaying their crest on 3rd; two great spotted woodpecker drumming by Corrie Golf Course on 5th; three song thrush singing in Brodick Country Park on 23rd; 20 black guillemot displaying off Pladda on 25th and numerous reports of sky dancing hen harriers display-flying over Arran’s moors.

I am interested in all records of arriving summer migrants and any signs of breeding birds.

Please remember that under the Nature Conservation (Scotland) Act 2004 it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly damage or destroy the nest of any wild bird while it is being built or used. Take particular care on our shores and beaches and please keep your dogs on a lead as they are a danger to all our ground nesting birds.

Enjoy your birding.

Please send any bird notes with “what, when, where” to me at Kilpatrick Kennels, Kilpatrick, Blackwaterfoot, KA27 8EY, or email me at jim@arranbirding.co.uk. I look forward to hearing from you. For more information on birding on Arran buy the “Arran Bird Report 2022” and the “Arran Bird Report, The First 40 Years” plus visit the website http://www.arranbirding.co.uk/index.html

Wheatear, one of the first summer visitors to arrive. Photograph: Brian Couper. No_B15Marchbirdnote01

White-fronted goose, one of the lingering winter visitors. Photograph: Alex Penn. No_B15Marchbirdnote02

Large numbers of great northern diver off shore on their journey to northern breeding grounds. Photograph: David Kilpatrick. No_B15Marchbirdnote03

Gannet numbers are building as they return from wintering off Spain and Africa. Photograph: Helen Logan. No_B15Marchbirdnote04

A magpie did a tour of the island in March. Photograph: Helen Logan. No_B15Marchbirdnote05

Shag with its crest and breeding plumage. Photograph: Mark Pewtress. No_B15Marchbirdnote06