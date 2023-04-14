We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Comments made by Western Ferries’ chairman Lord George Robertson regarding the company potentially providing a turn-up-and-go shuttle service on Arran certainly provides food for thought.

In an effort at attaining better reliability and availability, would it make sense to sacrifice the comforts of food provision, relaxation areas and lounges?

The prospect is certainly appealing, particularly during the recent disruption with limited availability, booking cancellations and passenger restrictions.





Perhaps if such an unbookable and less formal arrangement were to be set up on Arran it could also be assumed that overhead and ticket prices would be more affordable, likewise so for the taxpayers who are burdened with subsidies for a service that many find unfit for purpose.

There can be no denying that this Easter, exactly like the last, ferry problems have reached a tipping point yet again.

This week the Banner has been inundated with personal stories of people who have needed to be at urgent, and some life-changing, appointments on the mainland.

However, limited availability, packed to capacity ferries and having to make alternative arrangements have once again been the order of the day.





News that the delayed-upon-delayed MV Caledonian Isles will once again be delayed has been met with incredulity and scorn.

We were warned by CalMac managing director Robbie Drummond that things would get more challenging, but to what extent should tolerance and understanding extend to?

Could Western Ferries be the saviour of Arran that many are crying out for?