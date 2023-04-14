Outdoor Centre open day highlights its importance as community facility

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Words and pictures by Colin Smeeton

An open day at the Arran Outdoor Education Centre (AOEC) in Clauchlands, Lamlash, has provided visitors with an insight into the important role that the centre plays in community life.

The North Ayrshire Council (NAC)-run outdoor education facility provides islanders and people from across the entire region with a host of outdoor activities, skills and outdoor knowledge, as well as all of the equipment required to enjoy the great outdoors safely and responsibly.





The centre faced possible closure earlier this year as well as in 2020, owing to budget cuts, however, following an island-wide campaign to save the facility it was decided that it would remain open. The campaign was well supported by many island organisations that work with and engage with AOEC, including COAST, Eco-Savvy, Woodside farm, and a large number of other businesses and individuals which value the centre as a community asset.

On offer for primary and secondary schools and visitors is kayaking, mountain biking, sailing, abseiling, climbing, canoeing, gorge walking, orienteering, raft building, coastal exploration, day and night walks as well as survival and conservation classes.

The purpose-built facility is able to provide these activities because of the modern and well-equipped building which includes 44 beds, conference and dining provision, comfortable public areas, changing and drying facilities, and even a small private library area.

In addition to welcoming schools AOEC also invites family groups and outdoor enthusiasts to make use of the facility during certain times of the year with a full itinerary of activities for people to enjoy.





AOEC also provides the ideal surroundings for other council run initiatives which can include bonding time for foster parents and their children, as well as other humanitarian and mental health initiatives.

Facility manager Ian Staples said: “It was a very successful day, and gave us the opportunity to explain the centre’s role and explain what happens outwith school term times.

“The centre’s main role is to offer residential outdoor education experiences to young people across the authority, including Arran, and its services are fully booked up to and including August 2024. We work with a booked calendar 18 months in advance.

“There are 51 primary schools within the authority and we operate a booking system in which schools submit booking request forms that we send out in October.

“We then inform the school of its slot by mid January. There are 42 educational weeks in the year, meaning it’s essential schools book rather than just hope to ensure they get a week.

“Throughout the summer, the centre is working with other community groups within North Ayrshire, supporting communities with outdoor experiences they would not normally have the opportunity to engage with.

“This is done in partnership with North Ayrshire Community Learning and Development team, NAC Kinship Groups, NAC Extended Out Reach.

“Engaging with our extended communities has enabled the centre to be accessed by more NAC residents than pre-Covid. This includes young people and families from Arran.”

The centre played a huge role as a community support hub during the pandemic when volunteers were matched up with people requiring support as well as acting as a hub for collections and deliveries of relief items.

Community groups also make use of the facility and it is at its small private slipway that Community of Arran Seabed Trust is able to store its newly-acquired marine research and community and marine education vessel RV Coast Explorer.

The £4.5million centre opened 15 years ago and around 1,300 young people attend each year, mainly primary seven pupils living in North Ayrshire.