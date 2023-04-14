Last wishing well cash for charity air ambulance

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The last money to be raised by Arran Rotary Club from the wishing well at Brodick pier has been handed over to the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

The cheque for £5,000 was handed over by founder member and final chairman Kenneth Bone at the SCAA base at Perth Airport last month.

The Rotary Club unfortunately folded during the pandemic when its weekly meetings were cancelled.





The last remaining office bearers, Penny Brass, Jim Lees and Mr Bone, decided to donate the remaining funds from the wishing well to the SCAA, a charity which Arran residents benefit from and rely on in emergencies.

Mr Bone told the Banner: “I was invited to be shown round the helicopter by the paramedics which is superbly equipped and very compact.

“Members of my own family have had to be evacuated by the air ambulance since its introduction and I have been flown away on it myself.

“It was therefore good to view the chopper as an interested party rather than being a patient on a stretcher.”





The wishing well has now been handed over to the Arran Trust charity to look after it and the funds raised will be used to support local initiatives in protecting Arran’s environment and conservation projects.