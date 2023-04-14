Arran u3a members enjoy a busy March

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Members of the Isle of Arran u3a enjoyed afternoon tea at Duncan’s on the Green at Lamlash Golf Club on Friday March 24.

It was attended by 50 members and their guests and there was chat and laughter as everyone caught up with old friends.

Members of the u3a’s ukulele and fiddle groups provided musical entertainment with guests invited to join in a singalong. Most of the musicians only started playing their instruments on joining the u3a and this event gave them the chance to play together in public and share their new skills. Everyone agreed it was a successful afternoon.





Arran u3a is grateful to North Ayrshire Council for providing a corporate grant to elderly groups and to Arran CVS for sharing it with Arran u3a, enabling it to fund this event.

The group’s annual general meeting was held on Thursday March 30, followed by a captivating talk by Anne Sheppard on coral reefs. Anne is a marine biologist and a former research associate at Warwick University who now lives on Arran. Her talk focused on the Chagos Archipelago in the central Indian Ocean, a no-take marine protected area since 2010.

Warm-weather events have resulted in the global decline of coral reefs, one of the most spectacular and diverse habitats on our planet. Anne, who has been monitoring coral species losses for several decades, described the coral mass mortalities in Chagos with the help of interesting slides.

She discussed the importance of coral reefs for sea and coastal life, emphasising to u3a members how valuable a healthy coral reef is to a large number of people as it provides shoreline protection, a food resource and a livelihood from tourism and medicines.





The next social meeting will be held in Brodick Hall at 2pm on Thursday April 27 when Zoë Hughes will give a talk on Wild Food on Arran.

Karyn Wilson Hill.

The Arran u3a ukulele group performs for members and guests. No_B15u3a01

Anne Sheppard spoke to members about coral reefs, particularly the Chagos Archipelago in the central Indian Ocean. No_B15u3a02