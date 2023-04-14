Arran Banner Letters – week 15, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Fitting tribute to my father

Sir,

Many thanks to staff at the Heritage Museum for securing a permanent place in the museum to display the work of ceramicist Hugh Purdie and for the work of those who mounted and arranged the display.





With the inclusion of many photographs and informative written material, it is a fitting demonstration of, and tribute to, the range and quality of my father’s work.

Yours,

Thea Andrews,

Brodick.





Stop finger wagging negativity

Sir,

For two weeks, the Banner has published letters from concerned people of Scotland regarding the ferries.

We know something went wrong at Ferguson’s. History cannot be changed; we cannot go back and amend it, but the constant newsreels of action groups from around Scotland’s island communities is doing more harm than good for tourism businesses. Negativity over ferries is everywhere in social media and the printed press.

This has created the perfect storm of those not wishing to travel for fear of being stranded, or not getting their booking. Fear creates a wave in front of it and it goes across all platforms and many people are now refusing to come to the islands.

We cannot change the past or make the ferry be built faster, but we can learn, engage and allow our voices to be heard for the future of the islands. The island is losing young people faster than any other part of Scotland so we need to make sure this does not happen again.

This is the only way forward. Please can we stop with the negativity? It is creating anxiety and stress to those wishing to travel to the islands and creating a negative image for tourism for the islands.

Your anger and your frustration has been heard. It is being rectified, but unless you have a magic wand to put a new ferry in the water right now, can we please lay off the finger wagging? It changes nothing, but it is getting tedious.

Yours,

Duncan Dowie,

Whiting Bay.