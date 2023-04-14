Alternative Arran ferries being blocked

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Colin Smeeton

The private firm which runs the Gourock to Dunoon ferry service says it is “actively” looking at expanding into other west coast routes, including a service to Arran.

However, Western Ferries’ chairman Lord Robertson says that any attempt to expand its services are met by the opposition of a powerful lobby which can be traced back to the Scottish government and its Edinburgh-based quango Transport Scotland.





In an interview – first published on the Clyde River Steamer Club website crsc.org.uk – the former leading Labour politician accepted that some ferry routes would never break even or return a profit, however, he believes that “unbundling” high-volume routes could help reduce the subsidy burden to the taxpayer and allow these routes to be operated more efficiently.

Naming Arran specifically, along with Islay and Mull where islanders are demanding a more frequent and reliable service, he said that wherever the company looks it is opposed by a powerful lobby.

Lord Robertson said: “CalMac is a mess that has been decades in the making. Why does every route make a loss? They (the government) are wedded to the state monopoly. They continue to build ferries that are much larger than they need to be, ferries that are overmanned and often not compatible with the piers.

“We need fresh thinking. Other countries with islands have ferry services that encourage private enterprise on the more popular routes and provide subsidy for those that are not commercially viable. You’d think this would be a model for Scotland’s west coast, but there’s strong resistance.”





Lord Robertson, a former UK defence secretary, is well placed to offer his opinion on ferry matters.

Western Ferries is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its unsubsidised service on the Clyde and is actually turning over a profit, unlike other ferry routes in Scotland.

The Western Ferries’ service across the upper Firth of Clyde from Hunter’s Quay to McInroy’s Point is turn-up-and-go and runs every day of the year from dawn to late at night. One employee directs traffic on land and another on the vehicle deck.

When asked why the company has not replicated its profitable operation elsewhere, Western Ferries’ managing director Gordon Ross explained that the risks for a private operator entering a head-to-head competitive battle with CalMac were huge.

The government owns most of the ferry infrastructure. Previously, when news spilled out that Western Ferries had held exploratory talks with the Arran community, CalMac introduced a second ferry for the island and claimed the piers were too busy to cope with a rival service.

Mr Ross said Western Ferries was still “actively” looking for other routes on which it could operate and added: “We’re fleet of foot, we can respond. If we could establish a service to Arran, we would repeat the flexibility and frequency of service we have in the upper firth.”

In response the new minister for transport, Kevin Stewart, told the Banner: “It would be for commercial operators to consider any proposal for new freight or passenger services.

“In the absence of any detailed or confirmed proposals Scottish ministers, through Transport Scotland, CMAL and CalMac, have considered future volume projections in setting out the business case for new vessels such as those being delivered for Islay.”

The Western Ferries fleet which serves the Cowal community. Photograph: Western Ferries. No_B15Western01

Lord George Robertson Photograph: zpravy.aktualne.cz No_B15Western02