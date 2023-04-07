Tom’s towering triumph to win Arran Rat Race

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

Arran has produced its first home winner of the Rat Race Ultra Tour of Arran.

Tom Jessop completed the 60 miles in two days across Arran’s mountains, forests, beaches and bogs last weekend with 3,201m of elevation in the remarkable time of 10 hours, 24 minutes 41 seconds.





For Tom, who runs Balmichael Glamping with wife Emma, is was the first time the keen runner had taken part in such a gruelling event which makes it all the more incredible and an inspirational achievement.

The Rat Race attracts runners from all over the world who set up base camp at the Orimdale Park for the weekend. The event normally attracts several hundred runners, however, it is not yet known just how many of the original entry actually made it to the island because of the ferry restrictions.

Those that made it faced two days of tough hill running, although the conditions were favourable this year. Day one sees the runners head south on a 27.6 mile route to Kildonan and back with some on-road running.

However, day two takes the runners high into the mountains over 29.6 miles. It is an incredible route, taking in most of the highest peaks, including Goatfell and two long glens. A very tough day, but there was a wonderful atmosphere amongst the competitors, with a wide range of ages and abilities, but they all had something in common – they loved it all.





After crossing the finishing line, Tom told the Banner: “It was a brilliant event today, really well organised. I’ve never done anything this far over a full weekend so it was a bit of an unknown going into the race but I am delighted to complete it and very happy to come away with the win.

“A massive thanks to everyone who has followed, messaged, cheered and supported in person and from afar. What a weekend it has been.”

Also taking part in the event, running in aid of The Arran Trust, was Andy Bell, sales manager at Arran Distillers who also completed the two-day event.

So far he has raised £2,455 and there is still time to donate on Andy’s JustGiving page: Andy’s Ultra Marathon page.

He told supporters: “With your help, I’d like to put the sweat of training and the event itself towards supporting the Arran Trust. My family and I have enjoyed Arran and all it has to offer for as long as I can remember. I’d like to pay something back to my favourite place.

“From experience, I know there will be some difficult moments during this race. Knowing there is support in the form of donations to this great cause will surely get me through them.”

This was the Rat Race’s fifth visit to the island.

Tom with his winner’s medal at the finish line. NO_B14rat01

Joy as Tom crosses the finish line. NO_B14rat02

Tom high in the mountains on the gruelling second day. Photograph: Rat Race NO_B14rat03

A scramble up a steep rock face on the second day. Photograph: Rat Race NO_B14rat04