Sixth time lucky

So a new firm date for the start of the long-awaited work at Ardrossan harbour has been announced.

Spring of 2024 is the date the new transport minister Kevin Stewart has given for the start of the construction phase of the multi-million harbour and infrastructure project, which will see the Arran berth realigned and a new ferry terminal – with a passenger access system – and other port improvements.

It has taken far too long, even with the help of the government-led task force, to get to this stage and it had earlier been hoped work may start before the end of this year, but that hope now seems dashed.





As has been highlighted by Ardrossan councillor Amanda Kerr, the appointment of Mr Stewart means that there has now been six ministers leading the Ardrossan Task Force in the six years since it was formed.

Mr Stewart represents Aberdeen Centre, so while he will have little knowledge of island life he has at least some knowledge of the workings of a port – albeit of a rather larger scale than Ardrossan.

But perhaps it will be Mr Stewart’s previous post as minister for wellbeing and social care that may help given that the islanders wellbeing has been sorely tested in these long weeks without a fit for purpose ferry service.



