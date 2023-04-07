Playpark upgrade in time for Easter fun

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Four playparks on Arran have received major upgrades in time for children to enjoy during the Easter holidays.

More than £100,000 has been spent on new equipment for the playparks in Brodick, Lamlash, Whiting Bay and Corrie which only had their final inspections yesterday so they could open today (Friday).

The upgrading work has been undertaken by Derry firm, Hawthorn Heights Ltd, which specialises in playgrounds, outdoor gyms, safety surfacing and landscaping.





The upgrades include new equipment, such as sensory sound and a sensory light panels and new swings, and in Brodick, where the largest improvements have been made, a pirate ship and a fort with a slide has been installed.

In addition to the facilities for children, a small exercise station has also been created in Brodick which includes an outdoor exercise cycle, a step/rowing machine and a stepping machine.

As reported by the Banner in November last year, North Ayrshire Council has committed £500,000 to the overall project, with additional funding coming from the Scottish government.

The improvements on Arran are all part of a region-wide initiative which will see the council investing in 96 play parks in the locality, along with new bins, benches and picnic benches where possible.





A council spokesperson told the Banner earlier this week: “We are just putting the finishing touches to the new-look playparks on Arran and are looking forward to seeing children enjoy the facilities.”

The friendly team from Hawthorn Heights Ltd who made easy work of the playpark at Brodick. 01_B14playparks01

Brodick playpark now has a small fort with a slide for toddlers and a pirate ship for older adventurers. 01_B14playparks02

The additions to the Brodick playpark has seen the facility almost double in size. 01_B14playparks03