New transport minister promises Ardrossan work will start next spring

The new Scottish government transport minister Kevin Stewart has this week given a timetable for the improvement works at Ardrossan harbour.

He says the construction phase of multi-million project will start in the spring of 2024 and should be completed by the spring of 2026.

This means that the Arran ferry service is now expected to divert to Troon for two years from next spring, six months longer than originally planned.





Mr Stewart gave his update on the major harbour and infrastructure improvement works at the Peel Ports owned harbour days after taking up his new job. There has been anger that the post is no longer a cabinet position which opponents claim shows that transport is not a high priority of the new first minister Humza Yousef.

Mr Stewart said: “I share the frustrations of island communities about progress of the Ardrossan harbour project, which is a privately-owned port.

“The project is currently at the tender design stage; before progressing to the tender bid and evaluation, contract award and contractor mobilisation, subject to agreeing commercial terms and funding approval.

“The current indicative programme for the Ardrossan harbour project indicates construction stage commencing in spring 2024 and completion by spring 2026.





“The legal and commercial arrangements continue to be progressed by Transport Scotland with both Peel Ports Group and North Ayrshire Council contributing towards the project.

“Some third party ports are owned by local councils and private companies, such as Ardrossan, which can bring complexities to projects. However we remain committed to reaching a solution which will benefit all project partners involved.

“The Ardrossan Task Force recently met on March 22, chaired by Jenny Gilruth, the then minister for transport. The minutes will be published on the Transport Scotland webpage once agreed by all project partners.

“Based upon the current indicative programme for the construction works at Ardrossan, the service is expected to be operating out of Troon temporarily until the works are completed by spring 2026.

“Services are therefore expected to resume from Ardrossan in summer 2026 with MV Glen Sannox and Hull 802, subject to successful completion of the works.

However, a disillusioned Ardrossan councillor Amanda Kerr has questioned the ability of Scotland’s new first minister to deliver the Ardrossan harbour redevelopment – six years after he promised the key project when transport minister.

Speaking after asking a question to the leader of North Ayrshire Council, where SNP council leader Marie Burns expressed that she had confidence in the first minister to deliver the project, Councillor Kerr said: “It is astonishing that anyone can look at the record Humza Yousaf has in political office and say they have confidence in his ability to finish the job.

“Humza Yousaf was the transport minister who considered Troon’s predatory bid in the first place and promised to deliver the Ardrossan harbour project six years ago this month. How can we trust him to deliver the upgrade now?

“A failure to do so would mean the ferry goes to Troon and never comes back.”

Councillor Kerr also highlighted that with the appointment of Mr Stewart it means six different ministers will have led the Ardrossan Task Force since North Ayrshire won the campaign to keep the ferry at Ardrossan.

She added: “With the ongoing ferries scandal, and the debacle over the redevelopment of Ardrossan harbour, it is little wonder that transport has been removed from the cabinet, but the fact we have now had six ministers lead the Ardrossan task force in six years demonstrates how incompetent the SNP government’s handling of these projects has really been.

“This is a national scandal, but one with very real local consequences for Arran, Ardrossan and the whole of North Ayrshire.”