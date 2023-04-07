Ladies stage splendid spring fayre

There was a splendid turnout for the St Brides Ladies spring fayre held in Brodick Church hall last Saturday which raised £822.25.

It was the first time the event had been staged for three years.

Visitors enjoyed all the usual attractions including a raffle, tombola and stalls.


A tearoom enjoyed brisk trade.

The excellent baking stall. 01_B14fete01

The tombola stall did a roaring trade. 01_B14fete02


All smiles behind the baking stall are Ann Hart, Heather Rayside and Jean Robertson. 01_B14fete03

The lucky dip and card stalls. 01_B14fete04

Ann Lauder sold tickets to win this splendid hamper for £1. 01_B14fete05