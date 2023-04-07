Keeping the Burns tradition alive among younger generation

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Colin Smeeton

Lamlash Burns Club is helping to keep the memory of Scotland’s bard alive with a number of school events which encourages and promotes the traditions and works of Robert Burns.

The club, which was formed in 1921 and is Arran’s only club affiliated with the Robert Burns World Federation, revived its annual Burns recitation competition at the Arran Music Festival and its annual drawing competition, following an enforced break during the pandemic.





The Burns recitation competition attracted both primary and high school pupils who recited the poems: Up in the morning early, You’re welcome Willie and The death and dying words of poor Mailie.

Although entries were down on previous years, as has been the case with most events on Arran which are tentatively returning, the standard of performance remained particularly high with Kirsty Hume’s Burns Club Trophy winning performance of The Death and Dying Words of Poor Mailie being particularly impressive.

Club president Douglas Auld said: “Lamlash Burns Club would like to thank all of the pupils, their parents and teachers for supporting this competition.

“Thanks also to Heather Gough, Tony van Breugel and Jim Stewart for their assistance. And a special thanks to the judging panel of Jock Kelso and Dr Karyn Wilson Hill.”





The Lamlash Burns Club drawing competition showed no sign of declining numbers with more than 195 entries in the annual competition which invited school children to draw any animal or animals that are mentioned in Burns poetry.

The organisers congratulated all of the children on the high standard of entries and Douglas visited two category winners at their school to present them with their special commemorative awards.

The Burns club has also returned to hosting its own events this year with members attending its annual supper held at the Lamlash Golf Club Club for the first time in three years.

Tia McKinnon, winner of the Lamlash Burns verse speaking P5 category, Cara Henderson, winner of the P7 category, and Kirsty Hume, winner of the secondary and Lamlash Burns Club Trophy with judges Jock Kelso and Dr Karyn Wilson Hill. 01_B13IOAMF08

Judge and long-standing member of the Lamlash Burns Club Jock Kelso presents Kirsty Hume with the Lamlash Burns Club Trophy for reciting The Death and Dying Words of Poor Mailie. 01_B13IOAMF09

Cara Henderson of Shiskine Primary School recites You’re Welcome Willie. 01_B13IOAMF10

Judge Dr Karyn Wilson Hill presents Tia McKinnon of Brodick Primary with her prize for winning the Lamlash Burns verse speaking P5 category. 01_B13IOAMF11

Kayla Brass, P5, Shiskine Primary. No_B14Burns01

Layla Sue Cociuban, P7, Whiting Bay Primary. No_B14Burns02

Thomas Drain, P5, Shiskine Primary. No_B14Burns03

Kevin Price, P2, Whiting Bay Primary. No_B14Burns04

Katie Fleming, P3, Shiskine Primary. No_B14Burns05

Jasmine Winship, P7, Brodick Primary. No_B14Burns06

James Grassie, P4, Kilmory Primary. No_B14Burns07

Astrud Hamade, P4, Whiting Bay Primary. No_B14Burns08

Anna Kabala, P6, Lamlash Primary. No_B14Burns09

Jack McLaren, P1, Brodick Primary. No_B14Burns10

Lamlash Burns Club president Douglas Auld presents Astrid Hamade with her prize. No_B14Burns11

Douglas Auld presents Layla Cociuban with her framed commemorative coin prize. No_B14Burns12