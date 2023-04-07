Breugel and Bosch on display at library

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Tony van Breugel, from Arran, is April’s artist of the month at Arran Library in Brodick.

The bright and colourful exhibition is a showcase of Tony’s work which spans over many years and includes some of his work inspired by Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch.

The exhibition also includes some of the many books he has illustrated, including for Arran author Alison Page who writes the Corrie’s Capers series, and other vivid works for Lamlash Burns Club.





Highly detailed, colourful maps drawn by Tony will also be on display, with some are available for purchase. These include the Arran map, Scotland map and a Robert Burns map.

Tony has been involved with a wide variety of books, each with a charming back-story, and which are non-profit charity fundraisers. Some of these books are available for sale at the exhibition with proceeds from sales going to the RNLI, Stoneyholm Mill Trust and Mary’s Meals.

Tony told the Banner he decided to be part of the exhibition to encourage children to read and to take an interest in drawing and art. A self-taught artist, Tony hopes childrens’ fertile imaginations can be inspired by drawing and painting as they are a perfect outlet for expressing creativity.

The exhibition runs all month and is a rare chance to experience the variety of work created by this talented artist.





Arran artist Tony van Breugel sets up his exhibition at Arran Library. 01_B14library01