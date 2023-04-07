Announcements – April 7, 2023
DEATH
KERR – Margaret Walker
Suddenly at home in Lochranza on Monday, March 27, 2023. Margaret, aged 86 years, beloved wife of the late Sandy. Funeral service at Brodick New cemetery on Thursday, April 13 at 11:30am to which all are welcome.