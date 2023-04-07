Announcements – April 7, 2023

Want to read more?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Already a subscriber?

 

Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
Subscribe Now

DEATH
KERR – Margaret Walker
Suddenly at home in Lochranza on Monday, March 27, 2023. Margaret, aged 86 years, beloved wife of the late Sandy. Funeral service at Brodick New cemetery on Thursday, April 13 at 11:30am to which all are welcome.