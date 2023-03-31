Inspired and competitive play from two closely matched teams

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran Ladies 1 vs Strathclyde University II 3

West District 3rd Division

The last home game of the season saw an action-packed and fiercely contested match between Arran Ladies and Strathclyde University II.





Suzi Haddow returned in goals alongside Cat Galbraith, Lee Reid, Karen McGrath and Helen Thomson on the defensive line.

Captain Lynda Fenton, Kayla Hewie, and Susie Murchie formed the mid-field line and Delyth Mair Jones returned for her second game for the team on the forward line alongside club coach, Lorraine Hewie and Jenna Cook.

Versatile players Julie Hammill and Kaitlyn Haddow covered all areas of attack and defence when they were on the pitch. Pauline Reid was once again in her yellow umpire shirt.

Having won the toss the visitors took the first passback and immediately pushed up the pitch where Lynda and her midfielders soon shut down the charge.





The ball turned so often in the midfield that it was hardly surprising that no goals were scored in the first quarter.

It was only in the last minute of the first half that Strathclyde were able to find a gap in Arran’s defence and score the first goal of the game.

Coming back onto the pitch three impressive attempts by the Arran forwards just could not find the net.

The first came from an inspired pass across the D from Jenna who could see Delyth running in from the half way line.

With a spectacular diving slide the ball missed her stick, and the deflection into goal, by mere centimetres.

Delyth was also involved in the next attempt when collecting a breakaway ball from a midfield pass as she tore up the pitch towards the Strathclyde goal.

She did, however, have a defender with her all the way trying to force her away from the D, but inching ahead she got her shot away, aiming for the far corner of the goal.

The sound of the ball as it ricocheted off the far post instead brought a disappointed groan from all the Arran players.

Lastly, Lorraine worked her way into the D to find herself hemmed in by three Strathclyde defenders.

Knowing she couldn’t spin and turn toward the goal, she reversed her stick and flicked the ball into the air where Lynda was waiting to bring it down for the goal shot.

However, it was not meant to be, as the it hit her foot and the moment was lost.

Arran did equalize in the third quarter with a pass from Jenna to Lorraine who managed to reach her stick forward enough to deflect the ball towards the goal.

“It travelled so slowly, it practically trickled over the line,” said Lorraine after the game. “It was like it was in slow motion,” said Jenna who watched it with bated breath until the umpire blew the whistle to acknowledge the goal.

Strathclyde used all their vitality, skills and stamina to push the final score to 3 – 1 in their favour in the final quarter with two superb field goals.

At the conclusion of the game both teams congratulated each other on the really inspired and competitive matchplay.

Returning to the Brodick Golf Club for some excellent hospitality and refreshments, Delyth Jones was told she had been awarded player of the match by the visitors for her excellent performance on the forward line and captain Lynda Fenton and Kaitlyn Haddow were jointly awarded dames of the fame by their teammates for their constant skilful play across the pitch.

The final game of the season will take place this weekend when Arran take on Clydesdale Western VI in Glasgow on tomorrow (Saturday). All supporters are warmly encouraged to go and support the Arran side.