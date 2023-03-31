Facilities to be provided at Troon revealed on visit

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Members of the Arran Ferry Committee (AFC) paid a visit to Troon Harbour after they were invited to inspect the foot passenger facilities by Transport Scotland.

The group inspected the facilities which will be used by Arran residents and visitors when the ferry diverts to Troon during Ardrossan Harbour upgrades and when MV Glen Sannox comes in to service.

Describing the visit as positive, with minor tweaks to be completed, the group reported the modular build waiting room was bright and airy.





It comprises a ticket office, waiting room and catering space within one room, with toilets adjacent. It is all on one level with ramps up and down to enter/exit. AFC has suggested it may require more seating.

The shuttle bus system, which is seen as vital due to the distance to Troon railway station, is not yet confirmed but AFC was advised several companies have shown interest in the tender.

The shuttle bus will have two stops at car parks before arriving at terminal – one would be seven minutes walk, and one would be five minutes walk if passengers do not use the bus.

There is a drop off area before where the bus stops at the terminal. AFC requested there was also be space for coaches collecting foot passengers, for school trips etc.





The car park will have 350 pay and display car spaces, with the same pricing as at Ardrossan.

There were some concerns that Ardrossan offers more parking, and this will be monitored.

Disabled car parking is five minutes from the terminal. A total of 10 per cent of car park fees will be split between Troon and Arran communities.

There are seven lanes for cars at Ardrossan, and a double sided check-in kiosk.

There is a marked footpath to the terminal for those wishing to walk to and from town, and AFC advised signage could be improved on this.

There will be a 150m walk from the terminal on to the ferry which has a partially covered walkway, with some Arran images displayed.

Cyclists will have a specific bike area before boarding the car deck. AFC has advised that signs for this need to be in place to make it clear.