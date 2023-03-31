Council roll out moorings to attract boating visitors

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Colin Smeeton

Free visitor moorings have been re-installed around Arran to welcome boating and sailing enthusiasts to the island over the summer.

North Ayrshire Council has agreed a three-year contract with North West Marine to install, maintain and repair the moorings.





In Brodick, all 15 moorings have been reinstated

In Lochranza, all 12 moorings have been reinstated

In Whiting Bay, all three moorings have been reinstated

In Pirnmill, only one mooring could be reinstated. The second will be reinstated at the earliest convenience.

However, in Blackwaterfoot the mooring system has been removed. This has been done because of the condition of the equipment and difficulty in servicing the site which is badly impacted by weather.

The council provides visitor moorings as part of an economic development and regeneration initiative to promote the marine tourism sector of North Ayrshire and to encourage boats to visit the islands and support local businesses and communities.

Visitors are welcome to berth for up to three nights on a visitor mooring. For longer stays, visitor berthing is available at Lamlash and at Ardrossan, Largs and Fairlie on the mainland.

Councillor Tony Gurney, cabinet member for economy and climate change, said: “This is really great news for our island communities who rely so much on tourism over the warmer months. It’s really important we are welcoming visiting boats and cruising charters have the option to stay rather than move on elsewhere.





“We have some of the best views and coastlines in the country and our islands are always a popular destination for sailing and boating enthusiasts. We are sure they will be delighted they will have the opportunity to leave their boat in a safe and secure spot so they can relax and explore what our islands have to offer.”

Further information about personal, commercial or association moorings can be found on the Crown Estate Scotland website at https://www.crownestatescotland.com/scotlands-property/coastal/marine-leisure

A North West Marine vessel loads up the blue hippo-type buoys to secure them to the sea floor at Brodick. 01_B13moorings01