Arran Pride cinema nights

Film-goers can enjoy free entry at a series of movies being shown over the next two months at the Community Theatre at Lamlash High School.

Organised by Arran Pride, the cinema nights will take place on Saturday April 8 with a screening of The Birdcage, Saturday May 6 with a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Saturday May 27 with a screening of Pride, all starting at 7.30pm.

Entry is free, for over 18s only, and visitors can bring their own refreshments.



