Arran Music Festival full results

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The 91st Isle of Arran Music Festival was held over three days in Whiting Bay Hall and featured a large number of musicians, vocalists and dancers. Here we round up our coverage of the event with the full results:

Class 1, Vocal Ensmble/Choir, Primary, Ormidale Cup, Arran Allsorts. Class 3, Action Songs/Singing Games, Nursery, Nancy Cooper Memorial Shield, Kilmory Early Years. Class 4, Action Songs, Primary, Meynell Cup, Whiting Bay Primary. Best Choir, J K Cameron Morrison Cup, Arran Allsorts. Highly Commended Children’s Singing Group, Elsie Wood Award, Whiting Bay Primary. Class 5, Vocal Solo, 8 years and under, Elizabeth Cup, Joey Duncan. Class 6, Vocal Solo, 9 to 11 years of age, Helen Love Challenge Trophy, Finn Popplewell.

Class 15, Piano Solo, Elementary, Professor Alan Gemmell Cup, Aisling Coyle. Class 17, Piano Solo, Advanced, James Tool Tray, Jesse Townsend. Best Solo Piano, Dorothy Lees Challenge Cup, Jesse Townsend. Highly Commended Solo Piano, Joan Topley Trophy, Aisling Coyle. Class 36, Traditional Fiddle, Elementary, Festival Salver, Eva McCrae. Class 37, Traditional Fiddle, Intermediate, Festival Salver, Anna Kabala. Class 38, Traditional Fiddle, Advanced, Kames Trophy, Rosie McNamara. Class 41, Traditional Fiddle Groups, Primary, Festival Salver, The Kabalas. Class 42, Traditional Fiddle Groups, Secondary, Baxi Trophy, Annie McKelvie and Harry Gilmore. Class 43, Strings, Solo, Elementary, Festival Salver, Evie Steel. Class 44, Strings, Solo, Intermediate, Festival Salver, Aisling Coyle.





Class 52, Group Music Making, primary age, Bess MacMillan Cup, Pirnmill Primary School. Class 56, Chanter Solo, primary age, Festival Salver, Hector McArthur. Class 60, Drums, Primary, Festival Salver, Aisling Coyle. Class 61, Drums, Secondary, Festival Salver, Emma Girbow. Class 62, Pipes, Solo, Elementary, Corriecravie Cup, Evie Steel. Class 63, Pipes, solo, Intermediate, Festival Salver, Alfie Gilmore. Class 64, Piping Solo, Advanced, Rosebank Cup, Katherine Coyle.

Class 70C, Scottish Country Dancing (Primary mixed), Jean Marriott Trophy, Brodick Primary School. Best Scottish Country Dance Team, Macdonald Memorial Shield, Brodick Primary School. Class 79, Choric Speaking, Primary, Choric Speaking Salver, Brodick Primary School. Class 80, Verse Speaking, Nursery and P1, Bilsland Plate, Jack Picken. Class 81, Verse Speaking, P2, Alice Geddes Memorial Cup, Betty Fleming. Class 82, Verse Speaking, P3, Bakers Cup, Abraham Kabala and Maisie Picken. Class 84, Verse Speaking, P6 and P7, Ormidale Cup for Junior Verse, Jenny Hume. Best Junior Verse, George D McArthur Cup, Jenny Hume and Betty Fleming.

Class 100, Open, Vocal Solo, The Lady Jean Trophy, Olivia Holmes. Best Vocal Solo, Margaret Laidler Memorial Trophy, Olivia Holmes. Class 102, Open Vocal Solo, Traditional, Festival Salver, George Ferguson. Class 112, Traditional Instrumental Ensemble, Festival Salver, Patrick and Beverley Scott. Best Junior Performance in Festival, Tony Smith Cup, Jesse Townsend.



