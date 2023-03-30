Announcements – 31st March, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

CHESHIRE – Keith, with great sadness the family announce the passing of Keith Cheshire who died peacefully at Arran War Memorial Hospital on April 20, 2023. Keith was a loving and loved husband to Anne; father to Russell, Joanne, Donna and Nigel; grandfather and great grandfather. Keith spent many years as Transport Coordinator for ArCaS. The funeral is to be held at Holmsford Bridge Crematorium on April 19, 2023 at 11.30am. No flowers, by request; donations may be made to ArCaS and COAST. Please contact D Cheshire on 07780 805429 if transport required from the 08.20 ferry and back to Cecchinis.

Ernie Michael

Born 16 May 1943, passed away peacefully on 16 March 2023.

Husband to Anne, much loved father to Carolyn & Alan, father-in-law to Steve & Jessica and papa to Shannon, Lauren, Jacob & Jasmine.

In our hearts until we meet again. RIP Dad.



