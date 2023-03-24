SSEN spend £48.5m on network upgrade work

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Electricity supplier Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has invested £48.5 million in upgrade work and projects to strengthen its networks on Arran and across the region since Snowmaggedon 10 years ago.

The overall investment figure includes a wide range of projects, both in terms of cost and size but on Arran includes:

£245,000 refurbishing the network in Brodick and Campbelltown (2017-19)

£1.5m installing new automated technology in the Arran, Kintyre and Islay networks to help engineers re-route supplies on the rare occasions there is a fault (2019-21)

£14.5m project to replace the Carradale to Arran North subsea cable, work which is currently ongoing.

Over the course of the next Price Control period (2023-28), plans are currently being looked at to upgrade the substation at Machrie and also reinforce the overhead line between Brodick and Balliekine.

Gary Bartlett, head of operations for SSEN Distribution’s South Caledonia region said: “At SSEN Distribution we’re committed to delivering a safe, secure and reliable supply of electricity and over the past 10 years we’ve invested £48.5m in upgrade work and projects to strengthen our network across the region.





“We do all we can to be a good neighbour in the communities where we distribute the electricity, and so in addition to these investments, we’ve been developing strong links with local stakeholders and resilience partners, as well as providing support to charities and not-for-profit community groups through our Resilient Communities Fund.

“We do all we can to ensure that our network powers our communities all year round, and we also work closely with the Ayrshire Resilience Partnerships all year-round to prepare for, respond to and recover from emergency events – including power cuts – in a coordinated and efficient way.

“Our annual resilience fund has also funded community groups to enhance their own local and personal resilience.

“Since its inception in 2015, our Resilient Communities Fund has made awards of nearly £118,00 across the region, supporting local resilience initiatives and preparedness in the applicants’ communities.





“Funding has been provided to 33 awardees, supporting schemes as wide-ranging as the purchase of a laptop and printer to enable information to be distributed by hand if telecoms systems are down; developing a range of existing village and community venues to be used as emergency meeting points.”

As well as distribution networks SSEN also have a transmission division.

Much of the existing overhead electricity transmission network in the region was installed back the 1950s, which when built, brought power to many communities across the region for the first time.

After a long service sections of the transmission network are now reaching the end of their operational life and need to be replaced.

Since 2013 SSEN Transmission has been developing and engaging on plans to reinforce and upgrade the transmission network across the region.

Photographs: SSEN Transmission