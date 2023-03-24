Funding boost will help Kilmory get a new community bus

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Generous funding from the National Lottery Fund and CalMac will ensure that the Kilmory Community Fund committee is able to continue providing its community bus to deserving organisations and events.

A £10,000 grant from the National Lottery Fund will go some way in helping the group purchase a new bus this year as the current one is racking up the miles and is showing signs of ageing.

The Kilmory Community bus started 25 years ago. It was originally purchased to take Kilmory Guides, Brownies and Cubs to weekly meetings in Shiskine but it is now used for a wide variety of activities such as weddings, christenings, parties, walking groups, school trips, sporting groups and other special events.





The community bus, the fifth one since its inception, is driven by volunteers and the project was awarded a Queen’s Award for Volunteers for the community work that it undertakes.

National Lottery Community Fund Scotland chairperson Kate Still said: “This project, delivered by Kilmory Community Fund, is a great example of community activity in action, showing just what can be achieved when people come together for a common cause or to help others.

“It’s all thanks to National Lottery players that we can help give charities and community groups throughout Scotland greater certainty during challenging times.”

The running costs for the community bus service were also given a helpful boost thanks to a £2,000 grant from CalMac Community Fund.





A spokesperson from Kilmory Community Fund said: “A huge thank you to CalMac for supporting us. As a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers this amount is gratefully received towards higher fuel costs and repairs.”

The 16-seat bus costs £1.50 per mile to run and it can be driven by most drivers with a D1 license if they join the group insurance. For more information, or to book the bus, Phyllis Picken can be contacted on 01770 870263.