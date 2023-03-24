Dream come true as Freddie signs for Killie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Budding Arran footballer Freddie Lucas has had a dream come true by signing for his boyhood heroes Kilmarnock FC.

Freddie, who is in S1 at Arran High School, was welcomed to the club by head of academy recruitment Andy Black when signing for the premier league club.

Active Schools co-ordinator for the Arran cluster Ross Dobson said: “It’s great to see that Freddie’s hard work and determination is paying off.





“He has faced a lot of obstacles with ferries during the winter to get to training and games for both Kilwinning Rangers and Kilmarnock so it’s nice to see him being rewarded. Hopefully he inspires some more Arran youngsters. Keep up the good work Freddie.”

Kilmarnock has a long and proud tradition of identifying, recruiting and developing talented young footballers with the ability and potential to play at the very highest levels of the game.

The academy facilities at Rugby Park are among the best in the country and the club say their philosophy is to produce exceptional players in an enjoyable progressive and challenging environment to maximise their full potential.

They say they recruit the best potential which can be developed by the best coaches, working in the best facilities, underpinned by the best holistic support.



