Council changes holiday meal vouchers for cash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Families who were eligible for free school meals during the school holidays will now be able to receive a cash payment from North Ayrshire Council instead of vouchers which were exchanged for food.

In a report presented to Cabinet on Tuesday, elected members learned that this would provide better value for money and it would also give people more flexibility to buy from the shop of their choice.

The council already processes cash payments for school clothing grants and child bridging payments, so changing the school holiday payment to cash rather than vouchers will provide a consistent approach for parents/carers.





The provision of £2.05 per day paid in cash rather than vouchers, which were sent by post, will help provide a streamlined and efficient approach where none of the funding is used for administrative fees or postage.

Councillor Tony Gurney, cabinet member for place, said: “The council’s holiday school meals programme has been a massive success story for a number of years. We are very proud that we have provided this support for a decade now.

“Like with many of our services, the pandemic has made us re-evaluate how we do things and how things can be improved within the parameters we are working under.

“We think this new approach offers families much more flexibility, saves in unnecessary admin and associated costs and allows us to provide the best possible support all-year round.”



