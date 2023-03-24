Club prepare for sevens event with friendly

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran Rugby Club have confirmed that this year’s annual rugby sevens event will go ahead this year.

Having resumed again last year after a three-year pandemic break, the event remains a popular highlight of the rugby calendar and it attracts a healthy crowd of spectators each year at Orimdale Park in Brodick.

The rugby sevens event has been scheduled for Saturday May 6 and further details of attending teams taking part will be announced closer to the time.





In advance of the game, Arran players will have an opportunity to hone their skills, when they play a friendly match against Ardrossan Accies 2nd XV on Saturday April 8, with the kick-off at 2.15pm. The club are hoping for a big crowd of spectators at the Ormidale Park to cheer them on.