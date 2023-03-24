Arran is well prepared for the return of Snowmaggedon

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

Arran is much better prepared for a second Snowmaggedon or any severe weather event or emergency than it was 10 years ago.

Arran is part of the Ayrshire Local Resilience Partnership, the principal mechanism for multi-agency co-ordination of an emergency under The Civil Contingencies Act (2004).





Fiona Laing sits on the Arran sub group and told the Banner: “My recent work has been concentrating on increasing awareness of resilience at both a community and individual level.

“This includes more awareness of identifying risks and trying to prepare for how to mitigate the worst effects these may bring to both homes and villages.”

In the aftermath of the events of 10 years ago a lot of work was done to strengthen resilience on the island with regular exercises by the emergency services and in the villages resilience plans were drawn up, but most of these have since floundered.

But now Pirnmill is leading the way in how to be prepared for emergencies in the hope that other villages will follow.





The village was one of the hardest hit by Snowmaggedon 10 years ago; the village was cut off for over 55 hours and as well as having no power the mains water was off too.

Last year Pirnmill Village Association, supported by Fiona, made a grant application to SSEN Resilient Communities Fund.

They wanted to equip Pirnmill Village Hall with everything that would be required to make it an emergency hub for the village should there be any incidents similar to the snow of 2013.

Fiona said: “The committee was looking for advice on the types of equipment which would be required in such a hub.

“As part of the application it also committed to writing an emergency plan for the village and sought my assistance with that too.

“A major item to enable the hall to be a resilience hub was the requirement for a large generator, but other items included handheld radios, thermal food bags to allow hot food/drinks to be taken to those unable to get to the hall, gas heaters (to reduce the size of generator required), a supply of blankets and mats for sleeping on, large rechargeable torches, battery packs for charging phones.

“The grant application was successful but the hall required some refurbishment, including a new kitchen and cooker, before it could become a hub.

“The refurbishment allowed the opportunity for a gas cooker to be installed, further adding to the resilience. Now this is complete the generator and other items are being ordered.

“Whilst this was happening the committee put together a resilience information pack which was hand delivered to every household at the start of the winter.

“The pack included information from the Ready Scotland website regarding preparing yourself and your house for any emergency, including writing a personal emergency plan and safety advice leaflets from emergency services such as from Fire Scotland regarding using candles and open fires.

“This also presented the opportunity to collate a list of helpful resources which may be able to help people during the cost of living crisis.

“The village emergency plan is also nearing completion, this document identifies risks to the village and lists relevant contact details for opening the hall as a hub in an emergency so that anyone with the plan knows who to contact and how.

“Should any community or group wish to have presentation/talk about local resilience I am more than happy to do so,” Fiona added.

Arran also recently took possession of new equipment which will be available on the island for any emergency.

The kit was purchased and supplied by North Ayrshire Council and includes a large generator, heater, hot plate, urn, lighting columns, oven and it is anticipated that it would be deployed upon the island suffering a prolonged severe weather event where a community hub may require to be set up.

Some personnel from Police Scotland, Arran MRT, the ambulance service and North Ayrshire Council staff some training on setting it up last month at the Outdoor Centre.

Where the kit will be stored has not been finalised but will be accessible by all the emergency services on the island as and when required.