Arran Banner Golf – week 12, 2023

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday March 19, Lamlash friendly. A good turnout of 24 golfers enjoyed a fine morning for the final round of the winter friendlies against Lamlash which were played at Whiting Bay.

Unfortunately, the recent heavy rain made for heavy going underfoot but the tees and greens stood up well to the challenge, thanks to the efforts of Stewart and George in preparing the course. The match resulted in a victory to Lamlash by four games to two. Lamlash also took the series with an emphatic 11 – 4 winning margin. Congratulations to them on fine performance over the course of the event.





In the individual Stableford sweep, the first three places went to home players with Jamie Macpherson coming out on top with 37 Stableford points, a fine score considering the conditions. Jamie also took the Auld Cronies trophy with a score of 71 points over his best two rounds of the series. 1 Jamie Macpherson 5, 37pts, 2 Neil Lucas 14, 34 acb, 3 Douglas Auld 20, 34, 4 Craig Young +2, 33.

Fixture: Sunday March 26, Stableford, yellow tees.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday March 21, Lochranza Hotel Cup final. 1 Campbell Laing 37pts, BIH, 2 Brian Sherwood 37pts, 3 John Pennycott 30pts. Winner of the Lochranza Hotel Cup, Alex Morrison-Cowan 192, runner-up Brian Sherwood 173.





Fixtures: Tuesday March 28, Winter Cup final, tee off 12pm.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday March 19, Winter Cup Stableford, 15 played. 1 Frazer Barr 7, 43pts, 2 John May 20, 42 pts, 3 Donald McKinnie 14, 41pts acb. Colin Clements scored a hole in one at the 4th.

Fixtures: Sunday March 26, Winter Cup Stableford, final round. Wednesday March 29, Summer Cup, first round.

Shiskine Golf Club

Saturday March 18, ladies fun pairs. Alice Anderson and Elizabeth Kelso one up against Julia Salton and Jenni Turnbull.

Semi-finals of Winter Knockout, Julia Salton won over Alice Anderson, Liz Kerr won over Mary Jo Tod. Final to be played by April 16, Julia vs Liz.

Saturday March 18, gents 18 hole medal. 1 W McNally 84-21=63 BIH, 2 and scratch, BIH, John Salton 75-12=63 BIH, 3 W Kelso 84-21=63.

Lamlash Golf Club

Sunday March 26, Winter Stableford final, 9.30am and 12noon starts. Thursday March 30, Yellow Medal, 11am draw.

Corrie Golf Club

Fixtures: Saturday March 25, 18-hole medal. Monday March 27, Monday Cup, ballot at 12pm.