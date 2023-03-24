… and band get drum equipment too

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The Isle of Arran Music School Pipe Band has also received support from the CalMac Community Fund and are now the proud owners of new drum cases and harnesses.

A musical school spokesman said: “By supporting our project, CalMac Community Fund helps ensure the continued wellbeing of our pupils, as well as all young people across Arran who are welcome to access free tuition.”



