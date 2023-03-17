Willie lifts the AGA Winter Cup

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran Golfers Association

The Winter Cup final was played on Sunday March 12 at Shiskine. The four finalists were S Black, B Sherwood, T Ellis and W McNally. Willie McNally won on the day with the best nett score over 12 holes. Willie Kelso gave this trophy to the club and was on hand to present the cup.

Whiting Bay Golf Club





Sunday March 12, the Winter Cup. For the past few days much of the country suffered a winter hammering, while at Whiting Bay they played golf on Friday in shirt sleeve conditions. They paid for it on Sunday with constant rain and poor visibility. Nevertheless seven hardy souls played in the final round of this season’s Winter Cup.

Soaked to the skin and justifiably pleased with himself Dougie Auld scored the best round of the day to win on a net 62. 1 Douglas Auld 20, 62; 2 Graeme Crichton 14, 66; 3 Jamie Macpherson 5, 70 and lowest gross. No Magic twos were returned.

Overall the winner of the Winter Cup on a score of one under par for three scoring rounds is Jamie Macpherson. David Blair and John Pennycott both returned three round scores of one over par with David pipping John to second place with a better last scoring round. Congratulations Jamie on winning the 2022-23 Winter Cup.

Fixtures: Sunday March 19, friendly v Lamlash at Whiting Bay.





Corrie Golf Club

Saturday March 11, 18-hole medal: 1 D Logan 75-12-63 BIH, 2 J Quigley 72-10=63 scratch, 3 A Pattison 76-12=64. Monday March 13, Monday Cup. 1 G Andrew 64-9=55, 2 I Bremner 66-7=59. Magic twos A Pattison, G Andrew and I Bremner.

Fixtures: Saturday March 18, 18-hole medal. Monday March 20, Monday Cup, ballot at 12pm.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday March 9, Ladies 12-Hole Medal. Silver: 1 Jenni Turnbull 58-12=46, 2 Alice Anderson 57-10=47. Scratch, Ann May 51. Bronze: 1 Esther Henderson 64-19=45, 2 Ruth Hardy 63-17=46. Magic twos, Alice Anderson and Jenni Turnbull @4th, Esther Henderson @7th.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday March 12, Brandon qualifier, 10 played. 1 Iain MacDonald 73-9=64 ACB, 2 Fred Galbraith 79-15=64, 3 Bill Donaldson 79-14=65. Scratch Iain MacDonald 73.

Fixture: Sunday March 19, Winter Cup Stableford.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday March 9, Yellow Medal. 1 Graeme Andrew 74-13=61, 2 Ian Bremner 70-8=62. Magic twos, Graeme Andrew @16th. Sunday March 12, Winter Cup. 1 Alan Campbell 83-13=70, BIH over Scott Campbell 85-15=70. Best scratch, Alan Campbell 83. Magic twos, Alan Campbell @5th. Rollover, hole 5 drawn, winner Alan Campbell. Overall winner of Winter Cup, Martin Wallbank 260, runner up Ian Bremner 264.

Fixtures: Sunday March 19, Winter friendly. Lamlash v Whiting Bay, 10.30am start. Thursday March 23, Yellow Medal, 11am draw.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Saturday March 11, Lochranza Hotel Cup. 1 Alex Morrison-Cowan 33 BIH, 2. Brian Sherwood 33, 3 Campbell Laing 30. Tuesday March 14, Winter Cup. 1 Alex Morrison-Cowan 71, 2 Brian Sherwood 74, 3 Campbell Laing 75

Fixtures: Tuesday March 21, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee off 12pm.