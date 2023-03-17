Cost and completion of ferries still uncertain, report says

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A new report by Scotland’s auditor general has highlighted doubts over the final cost of the two long-overdue ferries being built at Ferguson Marine and the future of the shipyard amid “unacceptable bonus payments”.

According to the scathing report given to MSPs this week, uncertainty remains over the final costs and completion dates of two delayed lifeline ferries, MV Glen Sannox and vessel 802.

The two vessels are currently estimated to cost £293 million and despite additional Scottish government funding in 2022/23 and 2023/24, the latest estimates suggest there is around £9.5m of funding required beyond the amount already approved.





The future longer-term viability of the Ferguson Marine Port Glasgow (FMPG) shipyard was also raised owing to further investment being required to help sustain the shipyard and to secure future contracts.

Despite sustained investment by the Scottish government concerns remained about future investment after the vessels have been built, with approval for this being required by the Scottish Parliament.

Further scorn was also heaped onto FMPG managers with auditors raising concerns over £87,000 of performance bonus payments to senior FMPG managers during 2021/22.

According to the report it is not clear how their performance was assessed, nor were appropriate frameworks and governance in place.





Stephen Boyle, auditor general for Scotland, said: “It is deeply concerning that the costs to complete these ferries have continued to escalate, whilst the island communities these boats are meant to serve remain significantly impacted.

“Despite substantial sums of public money being invested, there is still no certainty over how much the ferries will cost, when they will be ready or whether the shipyard has a viable future.

“It is unacceptable that performance bonuses were awarded to senior managers at the shipyard, without proper governance for such payments.

“The Scottish government needs to make sure its rules over pay are followed by this public body.”

The auditor general prepared the report on Ferguson Marine Port Glasgow under section 22 of the Public Finance and Accountability (Scotland) Act 2000 which allows the auditor general to bring to the parliament and the public’s attention matters of public interest related to the financial statements of public bodies.