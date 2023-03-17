Thought for the week – week 11, 2023
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
Thought for the week
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:6