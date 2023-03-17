Snowmaggedon the day Arran came to a standstill

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Colin Smeeton

Snowmaggedon. It is a name etched into the minds of all those on Arran who lived through the severe weather event exactly 10 years ago.

There will be no formal marking of the occasion but perhaps the 10th anniversary is the time to look back at just what happened and the heroes who emerged from the events.





Lights flickering and then failing altogether at 6.45am on Friday March 21, 2013 was the first indication that something was amiss. Further clues were instantly confirmed by those who peered out of their windows on that cold morning, when tired eyes took in the sight of huge snowfalls, up to 15ft in some places.

And so marked the start of Snowmageddon 2013, one of Arran’s largest blizzards in living memory that left some Arran residents trapped in their houses and without power for nearly two weeks.

Etched into many people’s minds is also the ensuing rescue and relief efforts by emergency services, community-minded individuals and rescue services.

Of course, it was the heavy snowfall that brought down more than 100 sturdy electricity poles that supplied power from Kintyre to Arran and the result of that infrastructure failure that led to individuals and entire villages becoming isolated, without food, heating or the ability to escape their situation.





As the full extent of the situation become apparent so too did relief efforts increase, with neighbours helping neighbours with food, hot water and other necessary items.

Likewise businesses on Arran, like John Thomson Construction Ltd, used its vehicles and resources to literally carve their way through snowdrifts. It took them three solid days to clear a path across the String road.

Local Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE) workers joined more than 400 colleagues who amassed on the island, carrying out heroic efforts, not only to reach isolated villages, but to start working towards restoring electricity.

Electricity generators were sourced and brought in from throughout Scotland and in Pirnmill, where water provision ceased owing to the power failure, services were eventually restored as workers strained every sinew to provide electricity, village by village.

Accommodation providers on the island, like the Kinloch Hotel, provided visitors with the use of their facilities and services, as did the Auchrannie Resort which also became the Emergency Command Centre before it moved to the Lamlash Outdoor Centre.

Snow heroes, as they became known, all pitched in with rescue efforts to ensure that people were not left in life-threatening peril, although some did urge rescuers to not attempt any rescue as they considered it far too dangerous.

Naturally, everyday and organised events and sport could not go ahead but people adopted a Blitz-like mentality and instead concentrated on preservation of themselves and others. Volunteering, helping others and self sacrifice became the order of the day.

It was this indomitable spirit and resilience that was praised in the media and which led to then-transport minister Keith Brown saying: “We have all been impressed at the resilience and patience of the Arran people – it would not have been the case in many other places.

“The crisis has been widely publicised and Arran’s reputation has been enhanced nationally. The response from the emergency services has been tremendous.”

Then, there is the story of the bride’s wedding day which was saved, of farmers spending weeks digging out their sheep in the fields, the kind-hearted neighbours helping the elderly – the stories are numerous and they all provide an insight into how Arran overcame adversity and united in a very difficult time.

Snowmaggedon 2013 will be remembered for many decades, not just because of the severity of the freak weather event, but also for Arran’s, and the various organisations which helped to make such a difference, response to the crisis.

Next week: Arran is well prepared for another severe weather event