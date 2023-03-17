Opponents go wild against plucky Arran side

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Western Wildcats III 7 vs Arran Ladies 1

West District 3rd Division

With only nine available players for Sunday afternoon’s hockey match with Western Wildcats III at their home pitch in Milngavie, coach Lorraine Hewie got in touch with two Strathclyde University hockey players, who are Arran girls, whom she trained through both junior and senior clubs.





New rules allow teams to borrow up to two players from another team to complete their own 11. Ellie Woods and Elyse Aitken, former Arran Ladies team players, joined the team for the away game and received a very warm welcome.

The home team had the full complement of 11 players and five substitutes with coaches on the sidelines to help them throughout the game.

They played a very quick and skilful game but had to work hard to retain the ball as Arran’s solid midfield of captain Lynda Fenton, Kayla Hewie, Ellie and Elyse used all their skills and determination to tackle and block the running presses.

They were often assisted by the forwards Lorraine Hewie, Mia Walker and Kaitlyn Haddow.





However, the young team were successful in scoring in all four quarters, despite the efforts of the defenders Karen McGrath, Lee Reid and Dawn Lyle.

Goalkeeper Suzi Haddow received the well-deserved dame of the game from her teammates in the game due to the amazing performance she put on repelling so many more shots at goal than went in.

She and her defensive players also saved every penalty corner that the home team were awarded.

The highlight of the game for Arran came from a superb run with the ball from Lorraine, who bypassed two mid-field players and successfully worked her way into the D, only to be met with a wall of defenders.

Keeping her usual cool head, she turned her stick, scooped the ball up in a superb reverse flick and sent it over their heads towards the goal.

Kaitlyn was ready and waiting on the far post, where, with excellent eye and hand co-ordination, she plucked the ball out of the air and deflected it into the back of the net bringing the final score to 7-1 to the home team.

Ellie Woods was awarded the player of the match by the Western Wildcats players for her impressive skills in mid-field. And the team thanked Pauline Reid for umpiring both matches for them.