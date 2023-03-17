New ferry blow

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse with the ferries a worrying new report suggests otherwise.

Arran has been left since the start of the year with a skeleton service provided by the ageing MV Isle of Arran, which considering the time of year, has performed pretty well.

But residents, businesses and visitors long for the return of the MV Caledonian Isles, and the extra capacity she can provide, early next month.





There had been hope too, that going forward, Arran would at last see her new boat – the MV Glen Sannox coming into service later this year, around September had been the hope.

But that may have been dashed this week with a new report from the powerful auditor general of Scotland who told MPS there was “still no certainty” over how much the ferries will cost – £293 million and counting – when they will be ready or whether the nationalised shipyard even has any future.

Added to that the appalling payment of £87,000 in performance bonuses to senior managers during the stewardship of turnaround director Tim Hair, it shows that the sorry saga looks like it won’t be resolved any time soon.

And as the auditor general Stephen Boyle said: “It is deeply concerning that the costs to complete these ferries have continued to escalate, whilst the island communities these boats are meant to serve remain significantly impacted. “



