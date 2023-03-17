Lamlash Church loses appeal

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Lamlash Parish Church has lost its fight to stay open.

An appeal to the Church of Scotland hirearchy for a review of its closure has been rejected.

The 137-year-old church is expected to close its doors for the last time by the end of the year.





Lamlash was the only congregation to fight the proposal by the church to merge Arran into one single congregation.

Under the proposal, first reported by the Banner in May last year, the churches of Corrie, Kilmory and Lamlash were earmarked for closure, along with the Tin Church in Pirmill which closed in January.

A spokesman for the Church of Scotland said: “Now that all the applications for review have been decided, the planning committee for the new South West Presbytery will proceed to implement the presbytery mission plan of the former Presbytery of Ardrossan.

“This includes the union of all the churches on Arran to form one congregation. The Lamlash building is due to close by the end of 2023.





“Over the coming weeks, presbytery representatives will work with the local kirk sessions to assist them in moving forward towards the next chapter of the life of the church on Arran.”