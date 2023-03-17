Crochet group among first to benefit from new trust grant

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The Arran Crochet Group is one of the first to be awarded a grant from the Auchrannie Charitable Trust (ACT).

The trust, which was launched in October last year, has provided a small grant of £250 towards the purchase of books, wool and crochet hooks.

The group aims to bring together those on the island who wish to learn to crochet or enhance crochet skills, meet people, make new friends and just be able to get warm and have a cup of tea out with the house.





They will meet regularly at Auchrannie, which is providing a meeting space to the group at no charge.

Kay McWilliam, Arran Crochet Group organiser, said: “We very much hope this grant will allow the group to expand further.

“As well as allowing people to learn a new craft, the group will help people meet new friends and reduce social isolation in the community.”

Ashley Wright, Auchrannie Charitable Trust committee member, added: “We are delighted to be supporting the crochet group in this way.





“The ACT is all about helping organisations which aim to improve wellbeing in our community and the crochet group is a great example of that.”

ACT will help support local charities and groups which work to improve the island’s environment and the wellbeing of the community.

Applications for grants that fit the ethos of the organisation can be made online at charity.auchrannie.co.uk and the charity trustees will meet quarterly (January, April, July and October) to discuss award grants.

The trust aims to raise and distribute tens of thousands of pounds annually through various fundraising activities and Auchrannie’s optional visitor gifting policy which invites overnight guests at the resort to donate £1 per night to the trust.

As reported in last week’s Banner the trust is also supporting the new Arran Junior Shinty Club which meets in the high school on Monday afternoons.

More information about the Auchrannie Charitable Trust is available on the website at charity.auchrannie.co.uk.