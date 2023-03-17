Conservation work to save Brodick Castle

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Colin Smeeton

Major conservation work to protect Brodick Castle against the effects of time, rain and climate change is underway and will take nine months to complete.

Much of the castle will be covered in scaffolding during the skilled and specialist restoration work which will include roofing repairs, overhauling windows, repair of stonework and repointing, and improvements to leadwork, guttering and drainage.





However, the castle will remain open during the work after it reopens for the season provisionally in late April.

Some paths in the gardens will be closed to the general public while the work is ongoing, but the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) is working closely with its building contractors to minimise disruption.

Sally Gandon, the trust’s operations manager for Brodick Castle, said: “With much of the work on the castle taking place at high level, even putting up the scaffolding has been a major task.

“But we’re excited that it’s now in place so we can start on our conservation work, ensuring that the local community and Arran’s visitors can enjoy this magnificent island castle, and its exceptional collections, far into the future.





“The work supports the NTS’s strategic objective to improve and stabilise the condition of our heritage buildings and structures, ensuring their future and that of our collections and gardens.

“We’re very grateful to our members and other supporters who help us to do that and to deliver our vision of nature, beauty and heritage for everyone.

“All of us at Brodick are excited to reopen the doors of the castle later this season, and to welcome back the local community and visitors. We’ll update on timings on our website so keep an eye out for details.”

In advance of the re-opening of the castle, the country park remains open daily and the shop, café, playpark and garden will reopen on Saturday April 1.

There will also be Easter egg trails taking place over the Easter weekend, from Friday April 7 to Monday April 10, at 10am to 4pm each day.

Details of the Easter Egg trails and of opening dates and times for the castle, garden, shop and café can be found at https://www.nts.org.uk/visit/places/brodick-castle