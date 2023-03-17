Businesses urged to have say on island plan

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The Arran Economic Group was formed a few years ago and, following extensive consultation with businesses on Arran, it developed key themes and actions required to support businesses on the island.

These themes and actions formed the core principles of Arran – An Island in Balance plan which subsequently formed part of the Arran Island Plan, which was adopted in March 2022 and subsequent action plans were developed for delivery in 2022/23 for each of the three key themes: community; economy and environment.

Development of the action plan for 2023/24 is currently underway and it is critical that Arran businesses have their chance to shape it.





To this end, it has been suggested businesses on Arran should get together to discuss, debate and ensure a collective view is agreed on a positive way forward.

In order to facilitate this discussion two sessions have been arranged for Tuesday March 21 at the Glencloy Suite at Auchrannie’s Spa Resort.

The proposed time of the sessions will be from 3.30pm-4.30pm and from 5.30pm-6.30pm to give those attending an opportunity to shape agreed actions and priorities for the Island Plan – business action plan 2023/24.

The sessions have been organised by North Ayrshire Council’s Business Development and Support Team and a spokesperson said: “It would be brilliant to see as many island businesses as possible participating and it would be helpful if you could respond to Business Development email business@north-ayrshire.gov.uk to confirm your desire to attend and outline which session you’d like to attend.”



