Unique Arran cottage features in TV show

By Hugh Boag

Arran was back on TV last week and featured a unique cottage with a fascinating history, in a bid to find Scotland’s Greatest Escape.

The BBC Scotland show, hosted by J J Chalmers and Grado, is trying to uncover the best holiday escapes in Scotland.





However, it is up to friends and families from all over Scotland to decide which escapes make it to the grand final.

There are seven categories and last week it was up to two best friends, Suzie and Shirley, from Edinburgh to pick their favourite out of the three properties they stayed in – The Boathouse in Kildonan, a retreat on Davaar Island off Campbeltown, and the contemporary Inverlonan Bothies on Loch Nell.

The Boathouse is well known on Arran for having a boat as its roof and is owned by Max and Judi Worthington as a holiday let.

They were nominated last year by their guests, and shortlisted by a panel of industry experts from more than 1,000 properties, as one of three finalists in the waterfront category of the TV show.





Located directly on the beach with uninterrupted views of the islands of Ailsa Craig and Pladda, The Boathouse is described as “a truly unique and charming self catering property”.

Judi told the Banner: “The episode was filmed last September and was a really fun experience. Hopefully it helps to create a positive showcase for Kildonan and Arran.”

Each property was scored out of 40 and the winner was Inverlonan Bothies with 39pts, The Boathouse was second with 35pts and the Davaar Island retreat third 30pts.

The series is on BBC Scotland at 10pm on Wednesdays and all episodes are available on the BBC iplayer.

Max built the entire Boathouse himself from scratch and the property evolved further during Covid and the various lockdowns to be the space it is now.

The cottage is 24ft long and approximately 10sq-metres in area. The boat which creates the roof was originally the ferry between Arran and Holy Isle.

She was called the Mullach Mor and was probably originally a ship’s lifeboat.

She previously belonged to Jim Ritchie from Whiting Bay who offered it to Max’s dad, Les, in 1994. He had the original idea turn the wooden boat upside down to create a roof for the structure.

Sadly Les, who owned the former Breadalbane Hotel, passed away in 2002 and Max decided to rebuild the Boathouse, but this time he dug the foundations down below ground level and constructed the walls with end-on logs and an assortment

of wine bottles! The result is the very cute, hobbit-like house that stands today.