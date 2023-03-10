The gift of life

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Among the many positive outcomes of attending the unveiling of a new community access defibrillator at the Arran Mountain Rescue Centre, in addition to brushing up on lifesaving CPR skills, was the heart-warming (no pun intended) affirmation of faith in humanity.

The two fundraisers, Stephen and David, while humble about their achievements, selflessly empowered St John Scotland to be able to provide these lifesaving devices, both on Arran and elsewhere, which can potentially help save a life in situations where mere minutes can make the difference between life and death.

Saying that they hope that the devices are never used, the two men went to great lengths to raise the money and are committed to spending their time promoting and advancing the supply of community access defibrillators.





It may sound superfluous to say, but these modern day guardian angels, are just the type of role models we should all be looking up to rather than the current raft of so-called celebrities.

It is these altruistic, caring and compassionate values that we should celebrate, after all, what price can one put on helping to save a life? Stephen and David, your gifts may seem relatively small in your eyes, but to the family and patients that may need these machines in their darkest hour, your gifts will make the world of difference.