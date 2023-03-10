Return of a day of drama

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A day of drama returns to Arran this weekend for the first time in three years.

The Isle of Arran One-Act Drama Festival will be held at the community theatre in Lamlash tomorrow afternoon (Saturday).

Four plays are being staged this year, including a new group of talented youngsters who will be performing as the Brilliant Brodick Youth Team and will be staging The Little Founding by Kay Macauliffe.





Whiting Bay Club of Music and Drama will perform Anger Management by Robert Scott; Shiskine Drama Club will perform Jilted Lovers Helpline by Johnny Grim and The Young Ones will perform PARA! by Rory Morrison.

Following the fourth play there will be a public adjudication by Alasdair Howthorn, making his second visit to the festival, followed by the raffle before the final prizegiving.

Chair Sheila Gilmore said: “It’s been three years since our last festival, which fell literally days before the pandemic. You will see this year, we have chosen a daytime format, with four very different plays for you to enjoy.”

Tickets are still available from the Book and Card Centre today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) at the door. Doors open at 2.30pm with the curtain up at 3pm.



