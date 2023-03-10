MV Caley Isles is due back for Easter

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

Arran is expected to have the MV Caledonian Isles back for the busy Easter weekend in April, if all goes to plan.

But it will be May before the two-ferry summer timetable starts – a full month later – with complaints that bookings are already difficult to secure over Easter and tourist businesses facing cancellations as a result.





CalMac has called the first three months of 2023 a “difficult and frustrating time” for passengers with limited capacity on the single MV Isle of Arran ferry.

It was confirmed this week that the MV Caledonian Isles will finally return, from what has been a three- month refit, on Wednesday April 5 – just two days before the Easter weekend.

At the moment the MV Isle of Arran will be in service on the Ardrossan to Brodick route until the day before, and not returning to provide a two-ferry summer service until May 6, after deployment elsewhere in the network.

The Arran Ferry Committee has requested that MV Isle of Arran remains on the route when MV Caledonian Isles returns, but as yet, it has not had any response.





The current disruption has meant that CalMac has had to delay the launch of Campbeltown services until May 11.

CalMac admits that the ongoing disruption will see the need to cancel some timetabled sailings, and some sailings will become overbooked but it is in the process of contacting all affected customers to offer alternative sailings.

However, it will continue with the twice daily Tarbert-Lochranza services and is also exploring options to provide further service on this route.

Worryingly, CalMac has warned the next two years will be “challenging” for residents of Scotland’s islands due to the age of its fleet.

Chief executive Robbie Drummond has also apologised again to residents of Arran for recent disruption to services. He said a shortage of spare vessels was also driving disruption.

A third of CalMac’s ferries are more than 30 years old, and almost half the largest ships are beyond their expected service life.

Mr Drummond told BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show: “I’m sorry, again, for the folk in Arran and indeed across our network.

“We work incredibly hard to bring these ferries back into service, but the next one to two years will be challenging, until we see those new vessels coming into play.”

Two new ferries are being built at Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow but these have suffered serious delays.

The first ship MV Glen Sannox is due for delivery in the summer to serve the Arran route, five years late. The second vessel, Hull 802, may also be used to support the Arran route but will not be ready until next year at the earliest.

After the Ferguson Marine ferries are delivered, Mr Drummond said it would give the fleet a spare vessel to cover any ferry out of service or periods of higher demand.

Mr Drummond added: “The challenge is simply one of lack of investment. If you go back over the last 10 to 15 years, we’ve not had that level of investment in new ferries coming. On the positive side, that investment is now there.”