Machrie Bay are winter league champions

Arran Golfers Association

Sunday March 5, AGA Winter League. The final round of the 2022-23 AGA Winter League provided an entertaining set of matches with 2022 champions, Whiting Bay Golf Club, playing on their home course against Machrie Bay Golf Club and needing to win all three games to have any chance of retaining the Duncan Trophy.

As it turned out Whiting Bay could only manage one halved game, with Machrie Bay prevailing in the other two.





League leaders Corrie Golf Club, needing at least a halved match to have any chance of winning the trophy fell to a 2-1 defeat against Brodick Golf Club, leaving Machrie Bay Golf Club to claim top spot.

Congratulations to them for a fine performance in the final and over the chill winter months.

The overall result is as follows: 1 Machrie 7; 2 Corrie 6; 3 Brodick 6; 4 Whiting Bay 4; 5 Lamlash 4; 6 Shiskine 3.

Needless to say all enjoyed their Sunday morning’s golf over a course in good shape for this time of year.





The greens in particular played straight and true, if a little bumpy at times, but overall conditions were superb, boding well for the summer months and thanks are due to Stewart and Chris for presenting the course in such fine condition.

Post golf celebrations were thoroughly enjoyed in the welcoming clubhouse and thanks are due to John and Nancy for catering so well to everybody’s needs.

Well played Machrie Bay GC, 2022-23 AGA Winter League Champions and Duncan Trophy winners.

Fixtures: Sunday March 12, Winter Cup final round.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Congratulations to the Machrie Bay team of Alex Morrison-Cowan , Campbell Laing , Willie McNally , John Pennycott, Reuben Betley , John Milesi and Brian Sherwood on winning the AGA Winter League at Whiting Bay .

Tuesday March 7, Winter Cup. 1 John Milesi 67, 2 Alex Morrison-Cowan 72, 3 Brian Sherwood 75.

Fixtures: Saturday March 11, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee off 12noon. Tuesday March 14, Winter Cup, tee off 12pm.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday March 4, 18 Hole Medal. 1 K Thorburn 80-21-59, 2 G Decaestecker 78-16-62, 3 D Logan 77-12-65. Scratch, W Paton and D K Henderson 74.

Fixtures: Saturday March 11, 18 Hole Medal. Monday March 13, Monday Cup, ballot at 12pm.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday March 2, Yellow Medal.1 Andy Smith 74-19=55, 2 Ian Bremner 68-10=58. Magic two Derek Harrison @5th.

Fixtures: Sunday March 12, Winter Cup final round 9.3am and 12noon starts. Thursday

March 16, Yellow Medal, 11am draw.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday March 5, Stableford Sweep, 11 played. 1 George Hamilton (17)46pts, 2 Alistair Hume (12)37pts, 3 Terry Raeside (15)36pts acb.

Fixture: Sunday March 12, Brandon qualifier.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday March 2, Ladies Fun Tri-Am. 1 Ann May, Liz Kerr, Jenni Turnbull and Elizabeth Kelso, nett 35. Sunday March 5, Ladies Fun Pairs. 1 Jenni Turnbull and Mary Jo Tod 2 and 1 over Alice Anderson and Elizabeth Kelso.