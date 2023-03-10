Life saving donation

Arran Mountain Rescue Team members gathered at the team base at Cladach to thank St John Scotland Ayrshire and Arran representatives, Jess Duncan and Rose-Ann Cunningham, and fundraisers David Adams and Stephen Dickson, for the donation of a public access, community defibrillator. St John Scotland trainers Colin McCormick and Brian Gibson joined them for a training event for members of the public who wished to learn CPR and how the defibrillators work. The defibrillator will now be added to the list of community access devices which NHS operatives will direct members of the public to in the event of an emergency. Full story on page 12.

