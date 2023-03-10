Life saving donation
Arran Mountain Rescue Team members gathered at the team base at Cladach to thank St John Scotland Ayrshire and Arran representatives, Jess Duncan and Rose-Ann Cunningham, and fundraisers David Adams and Stephen Dickson, for the donation of a community defibrillator. Full story see centre spread . 01_B10front01