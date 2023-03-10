Eco Savvy’s zero waste cafés are given a funding boost

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Eco Savvy has been awarded a welcome funding boost to assist with its efforts at making Arran a greener and more sustainable island.

The charity will receive £30,000 over three years from North Ayrshire Ventures Trust (NAVT) which will go towards staffing costs, setting up food choice and sustainability workshops, and help the group’s Zero Waste Cafés to continue to grow.

The NAVT grant programme was developed to enable voluntary, community and social enterprises in North Ayrshire to explore new opportunities to help them grow in size and improve long-term sustainability.





Eco-Savvy uses its e-van to hold pop-up cafés in village halls around the island fortnightly on Tuesdays and every Wednesday, serving tea, coffee, baking and soup.

It offers products that are ethically sourced as locally as possible in a small shop section that allows people to fill up their own containers from zero waste dispensers.

The café is a distribution point for locally grown vegetables and produce from local growers such as Clachaig Farm, Pioneer Project and Holy Isle. Donations received for produce go back to the growers.

Eco Savvy is also responsible for the popular food share scheme where volunteers collect short-life food every evening from the Co-op supermarkets and distribute it within their villages seven days per week. Food that can be frozen is made available at community freezers at the cafés.





Councillor Alan Hill, cabinet member for communities and islands, said: “Arran Eco Savvy has been doing an incredible job on the island for many years. It has many different strands all of which promote a more sustainable and greener way of living.

“As a council, climate change and becoming net-zero by 2030 is a key priority and it’s great to have the support of community organisations like Arran Eco Savvy.

“All the staff are doing an incredible job and we are delighted to offer them this support. We are sure they will continue to provide for local people for many more years.”

Jessica Wallace, food coordinator for Arran Eco Savvy, added: “We are delighted to receive this funding from NAVT which builds sustainability into our Zero Waste Café project.

“This funds our staff and will allow us to embed the café in the communities in which we work over the coming years.

“With this support we will be able to develop our sustainable food workshop plans and increase the impact of the Zero Waste Café together with the Arran community.”