Double win for Niamh at jumping day

On Sunday February 19, the Arran Riding Club held a jumping competition at Glenkiln Indoor Arena by kind permission of Kenny and Eleanor Bone.

The competition required riders to negotiate a course of eight rustic wooden fences, with riders first having to complete a clear round before tackling the jumps again for the speed round. There were four different height classes: 30cm, 50cm, 70cm and 90cm.

The results were: Clear round classes: 30cm – Tod McNeish, 50cm – Faith Ferguson, 70cm – Niamh Gosman, Grace Popplewell, Lily Currie; 90cm – Vicki Yuill, Hannah Bone.





Speed round classes: 30cm 1 Eva McCrae, 2 Isla McKinnon, 3 Tod McNeish, 4 Kirsty Hume; 50cm 1 Alison Henderson, 2 Isobel Milne, 3 Faith Ferguson, 4 Caitlin Fraser; 70cm 1 Niamh Gosman, 2 Chloe McNeil, 3 Grace Popplewell, 4 Lily Currie; 90cm 1 Hannah Bone, 2 Rosie Wilkinson, 3 Vicki Yuill, 4 Annie West.