Bid to restart Arran football league

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A concerted effort is being made by members of the Arran Football Association to restore the Arran football league.

Previously known as the Arran Dairies football league, six teams from the various villages regularly competed in weekly summer league fixtures as well as various cup games.

Unfortunately, with falling numbers of players in the various villages the teams struggled to fulfil all of their fixtures and, with the onset of Covid, the league disintegrated, leaving only the Arran AFC which played in the Ayrshire Sunday Amateur Football Association league.





Arran AFC, which started in 2018, also folded last year when club officials had to make the difficult decision to withdraw from the league as they were unable to field a regular team to attend their mainland fixtures.

Despite huge efforts and a few friendly games between Arran AFC and visiting teams, Arran’s football supporters and players were left without any football to enjoy.

Danny Head of Arran Football Association said: “After a couple of years without any football on the island a group of us are trying to get it back in some capacity. Now that there is no Arran team we want to focus on getting an Arran league back.

“Hopefully we will get at least three different teams. So far it looks like we will have a Lamlash team, a Southend team and a mixed team from the rest of the island. we will know for sure after we have gauged interest.





“If you are at least 14-years-old and want to get involved then keep an eye out, more information should follow soon with teams and training times.

“The island has a great history with its football league and we want to try and keep it going for years to come.”

Organisers will be retaining the three main competitions with sponsorship from Arran Haulage, Arran Dairies and Copperwheats.

If you are interested in helping support this initiative, or have a child wanting to play, please get in touch with the association through their Facebook page or join their meeting at the Ormidale Hotel on Thursday March 16 at 6pm. Everyone is welcome to attend.